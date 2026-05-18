St Paul's hits the track

This year's St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's secondary house athletics carnival continued to play a vital role in student growth, building confidence, resilience and connection while encouraging participation in athletics as a co-curricular pathway.

In colourful spirits are Angad Brar, Matthew Laing and Tate Colman.

This year's St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's secondary house athletics carnival continued to play a vital role in student growth, building confidence, resilience and connection while encouraging participation in athletics as a co-curricular pathway.

Held at Newborough's Joe Carmody Athletics Track, athletic speed met house spirit as Warragul and Traralgon campus students brought energy and determination to a full program of track, field and novelty events.

From sprints to jumps, students embraced the challenge while supporting one another.

Year 12 students set the tone with outstanding team spirit, adding colour and creativity through dress-ups that lifted the atmosphere and encouraged younger students to get involved.

Gilmore House claimed the overall win, recognised for their consistent effort and unity.

More than results, the day celebrated participation, house pride and the friendships that make these events memorable.