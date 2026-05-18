WGAC gets mythical

Mimi Willrath enjoyed painting a mythical dragon outside in the sunshine.

The West Gippsland Arts Centre foyer and forecourt were transformed into a land of wild and whacky mythological creatures recently at the Mythological Creatures live art event.

Sixteen local artists and plenty of helpers spent the first weekend in May creating a vast array of mythical creatures out of sustainable materials, including dragons, gnomes, a phoenix, and a large kracken sculpture.

There was plenty to explore and even more to create, with attendees encouraged to design an eye to add to the six-metre long peacock tail on the window, help to build a mini-army of monsters with old toys and plasticine on-site and draw their own critters with chalk on the forecourt.

The live art event coincided with the opening of the Mythological Creatures children's art exhibition across the WGAC gallery space.

Created by students from Buln Buln Primary, Warragul and Warragul North Primary, and St Angela of the Cross Primary, the exhibition showcased a vibrant collection of mixed media artworks developed under the guidance of practising artist-teachers.

The Mythological Creatures exhibition will remain on display at the West Gippsland Arts Centre until Friday, May 22.