Gulls reserves march on

Warragul's reserves have defeated Maffra for the first time since 2013.

by Nicholas Duck

Warragul's reserves are in rare air at the moment after yet another win, this time knocking off Maffra to remain undefeated.

A tight tussle soon gave way to a Warragul avalanche as the home side rammed through four goals to one in the fourth quarter to secure victory 10.3 (63) to 5.7 (37) - their first reserves win over Maffra since 2013.

The idea of the club's twos beginning a season with five straight wins was practically laughable just a few years ago, but that's just the kind of transformation the Gulls have undergone.

When the game was on the line Warragul were right there, turning up the heat when needed and securing yet another four points to be just one of two reserves teams left without a loss, alongside reigning premiers and perennial champions Leongatha.

The second-placed Gulls will get a real test of their mettle this coming Saturday when they fact third-placed Traralgon.

Jack Casson (two goals) led the scoring alongside James Davidson, and was named best on for Warragul.

Cooper Leighton, Harry Hodge, Sam Fennell and Oliver Langford were the other Gulls to impress.

In other reserves results Leongatha destroyed Morwell 20.22 (142) to 1.0 (6), Traralgon thumped Sale 15.12 (102) to 3.6 (24) and Bairnsdale got over Wonthaggi 10.2 (62) to 5.10 (40).

Warragul's fourths have overcome some truly shocking accuracy to hold off a fast-finishing Maffra on Saturday.

Goalkicking might be on the agenda at training this week for the Gulls as they almost coughed up a comfortable three quarter time lead to eke out a 4.11 (35) to 5.1 (31) victory.

Despite having the game almost entirely on their terms in the first three quarters the one thing they didn't have a hold of was the scoreboard.

The Gulls generated plenty of chances without making them count as they eventually led at the final break 3.8 to 1.1.

While the game seemed destined for a simple if inefficient Warragul win, the visitors had other plans.

Maffra clicked into gear late, driving home four straight goals to put an almighty scare through the Gulls camp.

A major to Isaac Barr, however, gave the Gulls the buffer they needed to hold on and maintain their unbeaten record.

Warragul will next face a major test when an imposingly powerful Traralgon team.

Riley DiGrandi, Saxon Cook, John Strating, Jude Vilcins, Zac Cumming and Mitchell Jensen were their best against the Eagles.

In other fourths results Leongatha smashed Morwell 16.14 (110) to 5.4 (34), Bairnsdale beat Wonthaggi 7.11 (53) to 3.7 (25) and Traralgon held Sale scoreless 7.5 (47) to 0.0 (0).

Warragul's thirds weren't so lucky, going down to Maffra by 42 points.

The Gulls were outmatched around the ground as the Eagles used a big third term to push ahead on the scoreboards and leave the home side in the dust.

The 7.6 (48) to 13.12 (90) defeat sees Warragul move to 2-2 for the season.

Down 23 at half time, the home side were put to the sword by a relentless Eagles outfit, who booted 4.4 to 1.1 and put the game well beyond doubt in the process.

A more even fourth kept things respectable but by then the damage was done.

A date with the unbeaten Traralgon awaits this Saturday.

Nate Young, Nash Olsson, Oscar Jenkins, Cooper Leighton, Harvie Dennis and Jeremy Baxter kept fighting the good fight for the Gulls.

Elsewhere in the thirds Leongatha mauled Morwell 18.14 (122) to 1.1 (7) and Bairnsdale bested Wonthaggi 10.5 (65) to 7.7 (49).