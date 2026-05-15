Traf's spotless sports three-peat

Trafalgar Primary School sport captains Heidi Davis and Libby Blake show off the school's latest award at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Trafalgar Primary School has completed a three-peat after its sports program took home the Outstanding School and Community Partnership award at the Victorian School Sports Awards recently.

Representatives from the school attended the ceremony at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to accept the honour.

It's the third consecutive year the school has won at the event, following success in the same category in 2024 and Primary School of the Year category in 2025.

The school's sports program involves collaborating with a number of local sporting clubs. Sports range from the mainstream like football, netball and cricket, to the more obscure, such as hip hop dance and taekwondo.

Local sports club members provide their services, teaching students about their given sport and giving them a chance to try something they may not have previously tried, providing a new experiencing and potentially sparking a passion to pursue.

Over the past year the school focused on maintaining and developing their existing relationships with local clubs while adding a handful of new partnerships.

New additions over the past year included more local dance groups, notably teaching the kids some jazz funk, and Cricket Victoria, who helped deliver after-school girls Cricket Blast sessions as well as visits from the Hawthorn and Collingwood Football Clubs, as well as NBL club South East Melbourne Phoenix.

Trafalgar Primary School sport and physical education teacher Rick White said the school was happy to take home another award.

"To achieve the three-peat is pretty nice. We were very grateful, it's nice to be recognised again."

Mr White said the most pleasing thing about the program, which began in 2023, was beginning to produce dividends. The school recently had a girls volleyball team compete at the SSV state finals, winning the 'Spirit of Sport' award, as well as finishing runners-up in both girls and boys volleyball.

"The kids are really loving it and we've had great feedback from the parents, they keep telling us they're getting a lot out of it," Mr White said.

"We're supporting avenues for kids to access more sports."