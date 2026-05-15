Teams draw in pickleball

Above: Warragul father-son pair Paul and Charlie Pratt have been running together for years. Left: Warragul Indoor Pickleball teams Kitchen Dinks and Net Ninjas played out a perfect draw recently. Pictured after the match are (back, from left) Terry Milsome, Rhonda Deppler, Shaun Carter, Warren Cousins, Gavin Hammond, (front, from left) Giselle Michau-Hyde, Rachel Hammond, Jennifer Kilner and Steve Tailby.

Round four of the Warragul Indoor Pickleball saw a perfect draw between Kitchen Dinks and Net Ninjas - five games and 120 aces to both teams.

Another five all match was between Pickle Legends and Dinky Dinks with Pickle Legends just winning by five aces. The other two matches were both six games to four but aces still very close.

Round five saw some very different results due to teams having to find many fill-in players for the night.

The closest match for the night was between Paddle Pals and Net Ninjas, both winning five games but with Paddle Pals up on aces.

Slice N Dice have moved into second position, three games behind top team Smash N Dash, but are well ahead on aces, 631 aces to 612.

The three teams that were sitting on the same results after round four have now been separated due to the one-sided wins on Sunday night.

Results: Slice N Dice 9/138 def Dinky Dinks 1/83, Paddle Pals 5/125 def Net Ninjas 5/113, Smash N Dash 7/127 def Pickle Legends 3/90, Kitchen Watch 7/126 def Dinks A Head 3/98

Ladder: Smash N Dash 33, Slice N Dice 30, Net Ninjas 29, Kitchen Watch 28, Paddle Pals 25, Dinks A Head 24, Pickle Legends 19, Dinky Dinks 12.