Draw for United

Gippsland United's senior men drew 1-1 with Peninsula Strikers on Saturday.

Gippsland United secured a 1-1 draw on Saturday during their away trip against Peninsula Strikers.

Kicking off the day hungry for some points following last week's controversial loss, it didn't take long for the visitors to make their mark when Nathan Lugton calmly slotted the opener in the 10th minute.

Lugton was the beneficiary of a great solo run down the wing by Bayden Heusmann, who cut the ball back to him for the finishing touch.

While that had United up and about, the Strikers fought back in the 33rd minute when a header flew over the defence, allowing Daniel Brooks to take a great first touch around his defender and slam home the equaliser.

Both teams had great chances in the second half, with United goalkeeper Liam Andersen making some key saves to keep his side in it.

An apparent back pass by the Peninsula Strikers defence was not called by the man in the middle, much to the frustration of the Gippsland coaching staff.

Despite that the game finished at 1-1 - a fair result for a relatively even match.

United currently sit 10th on the State League 2 table.

Reserves

The reserves enjoyed a great day on the pitch, securing a 5-1 win prior to the seniors.

The visitors hit the park running with a brilliant free kick into the box that was met by Ethan Bilna, who placed his header into the net.

Brody Demagistris was having a field day and slotted three goals to snag a hat trick.

Into the second half a nice through ball by Jesse O'Brien and a great run by Ben McCartney saw him one on one with the keeper and his perfectly aimed shot rounded the keeper to make it 5-0.

Late into the match Peninsula Strikers were awarded a penalty that saw the final result at 5-1. The United reserves have now secured three wins in a row after struggling to find their form at the start of the season.

United return to Baxter Park this Sunday to play North Caulfield Maccabi, whose senior side is currently 12th on the table without a win. Reserves kick-off is 12:45pm and seniors at 3pm.

Senior women

United's senior women travelled away to face Endeavour United in what proved to be a difficult contest against a strong opponent.

Despite the team's determination and effort throughout the match, GUFC went down 8-1.

Melissa Bath managed to get on the scoresheet for Gippsland, but Endeavour United proved too strong on the day.

Junior Boys Youth State League

Across the Boys Youth State League, Gippsland United once again showcased its exciting talent pipeline with several outstanding performances against Boroondara Eagles.

The under 18s fought hard but went down 2-1 in a competitive contest.

The under 16s produced a dominant attacking display to claim a 6-1 win, while the under 15s delivered an impressive performance in their commanding 5-0 victory.

The under 14s and under 13s both secured convincing 4-0 wins, continuing the club's strong momentum across the junior age groups.

The under 12 Pre-BYSL side also enjoyed a high-scoring outing, defeating Bentleigh United 11-2.