Cats claw Eagles

Neerim-Neerim South enjoyed a percentage-boosting win against Ellinbank.

Neerim-Neerim South claimed some valuable percentage in comfortably brushing aside a young Ellinbank side, 17-10 (112) to 5-11 (41).

To Ellinbank's credit they played the final term out, but the Cats proved too strong in a near four quarter performance.

The result sees the Cats with the second-best percentage in the competition, behind the undefeated Bunyip.

Four goals to nil in the first term and a further four goals to one in the second term opened a handy 42-buffer at the long break.

Kai Mounsey put through some nice set shots on the way to three goals for the second half as the Cats continued to build their lead.

Lachlan Guy also slotted a nice goal from the pocket late in the game.

Ashley Lockett, Bailey George, Isaac Guy and Harry Notman were other prominent players for the Cats.

Ellinbank fought back in the final term with three goals, but still the Cats were able to add five majors to win the quarter.

When Chris Urie drilled one from the goal square in the 15th minute, the result was already beyond doubt.

CATANI thumped Nyora to see the Blues record consecutive victories and move into the top five.

The Blues made the most of the scoring end, putting through an impressive seven majors in each the first and third terms.

The Saints won the final term with five goals to four, but he damage had been done as the Blues prevailed 22-8 (140) to 7-7 (49). Thomas Keily put through a mammoth return of nine goals with Liam Adams, Joshua Stewart, Jordan White, Luke McKenna and Jesse Depasquale.

The Saints were best served by Kalen Bird, Jordan Anderson, Callum Mcniff, Liam Anderson, Dylan Heylen and Brad O'Brien.

LONGWARRY maintained second position on the ladder with a comfortable victory over Lang Lang, 14-11 (95) to 6-9 (45).

The Tigers kept in touch early, before the Crows created a buffer with five goals to one in the second term.

The Tigers gave themselves some brief hope with three goals to one in the third term, before the Crows finished with the final four goals of the contest.

Luke Clarkson, Brandon Allen, Jack Muirhead, Braydon McHugh, Riley Rundell and Harry Colvin led the Crows to victory.

Lang Lang's better players were Brendon Head, Tyler Falzon, Troy Dolan, Joshua Brown and Brad Harding.

POOWONG finished on top over Nilma-Darnum in a match that saw several lead changes.

Holding a narrow four-point lead at the final change, the Magpies pressed on with five goals to three to win 11-9 (75) to 8-11 (59).

Micah Williames, Jett Blackwood, Conor Cunningham, Joel Norton, Lachlan Wilson and Matthew Cozzio helped the Magpies finish strong.

Keeping the Bombers in touch were Patrick Oyee, Josh Bradley, Thomas Ayama, Blake Cann, Oxley Huson and Thomas Young.