School captains recognised

Bona Vista primary School captains Ivy Moore and Chane Hayes with Member for Narracan and Wayne Farnham.

Bona Vista Primary School inducted its 2026 school captains Chane Hayes and Ivy Moore at a recent special school assembly.

Chane and Ivy, who are in grades six and five respectively, were selected for the leadership position because they represent the school to a high standard and consistently uphold school values.

Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham presented the badges and encouraged students to work with their leaders for a more productive and enjoyable year.

Both students accepted their badges with great pride and agreed to be good role models to their fellow students and to listen to their ideas and suggestions for school improvement.