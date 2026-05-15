Bloods best Lyrebirds

Trafalgar kept up their winning ways after defeating Buln Buln at home.

by Davyd Reid

Trafalgar maintained third on the Ellinbank District football ladder, but not without a second half challenge from a plucky Buln Buln.

Five goals to nil in the first half sent Trafalgar on its way, the Bloods winning 7-14 (55) to 3-8 (26) despite the Lyrebirds winning the second half.

The Bloods made the best of the early running with four first quarter goals, but only six majors put through for the remainder of the match.

Winger Nick Caddy had the Bloods on the board early, followed by a major to Will Claridge.

Blake Slater again proved a strong target, putting though consecutive goals to open a handy 29-point buffer at the first break.

The second term proved a dour struggle as both sides struggled to convert, Shane Brewster putting through the only goal in the 20th minute. Owen Zimora, Klay Butler, Cooper Minichiello, Jace Butler, Dylan Farrell and Liam Coulthard helped the Bloods into a favourable position.

The struggle continued for much of the third term, with Mitch Nobelius finally breaking the deadlock at the 11-minute mark.

Trafalgar found the steadying response soon after, only for the Lyrebirds to close out the term with another major to win the third quarter.

Thomas Axford, Nathan Tutton, Mitch Nobelius, Sam Batson, Zach Mcmillan and Shaun Beecroft were working hard to bring Buln Buln back into the contest.

When Cruze Ross scored in the seventh minute, the Lyrebirds had renewed hope.

The game would again become shut down in a tight tussle that would see no major for the best part of 17-minutes.

Cooper Minichiello iced it for the Bloods, scoring the final goal in the 25th minute.