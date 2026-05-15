Stolen car set alight

A stolen car was found on fire near the Cook Rd and McGlone Rd intersection in Drouin, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were alerted to a car accident at the intersection at about 1am on Saturday. When police attended the scene, a 2013 silver Jeep Cherokee was on fire in a ditch. Police said it was unclear if anyone was inside the vehicle, which at the time had not been reported stolen.

After making inquiries, police contacted the owner of the car who confirmed it had been stolen from a house in Cart Drv, Drouin on Friday night.

Anyone who may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Drouin Police on 5625 2003.