Sunday, 17 May 2026
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Health workforce under the spotlight

A new paper released by the Gippsland Primary Health Network (GPHN) has highlighted areas of advantage and disadvantage Baw Baw residents face when accessing primary health care services.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Health workforce under the spotlight
Baw Baw has a lower number of nurses compared to the Victoria average, but a higher number of GPs.Photo Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash
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