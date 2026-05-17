News Health workforce under the spotlight A new paper released by the Gippsland Primary Health Network (GPHN) has highlighted areas of advantage and disadvantage Baw Baw residents face when accessing primary health care services. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published May 17, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Baw Baw has a lower number of nurses compared to the Victoria average, but a higher number of GPs.Photo Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash Updated May 17, 2026 2:59 pm | 2 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!