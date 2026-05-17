Sunday, 17 May 2026
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Funds boost for Warragul North

Warragul North Primary School will receive $6.965 million funding from the State Government to upgrade and modernise existing classrooms and facilities.

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by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Funds boost for Warragul North
WNPS principal Jo Osler and business manager Belinda Smythe with Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing (centre) announcing the school will receive $6.965 million for a new art, digital, science and food tech facility.
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