News Funds boost for Warragul North Warragul North Primary School will receive $6.965 million funding from the State Government to upgrade and modernise existing classrooms and facilities. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published May 17, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! WNPS principal Jo Osler and business manager Belinda Smythe with Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing (centre) announcing the school will receive $6.965 million for a new art, digital, science and food tech facility. Updated May 17, 2026 10:01 am | 5 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!