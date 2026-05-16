News Big Blokes assist aged care Baw Baw Big Blokes BBQ committee members recently visited West Gippsland Healthcare Group to see the medical equipment they funded for aged care residents at Cooinda Lodge. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published May 16, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Baw Baw Big Blokes BBQ committee members Luke Patterson, Rob Hutchinson, Jamie Purcell and vice president Dean Addison with WGHG Cooinda manager Judith Allatt (centre) and the new patient sling hoist. Updated May 16, 2026 3:00 pm | a minute ago Link copied! Copy failed!