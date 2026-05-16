Saturday, 16 May 2026
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Big Blokes assist aged care

Baw Baw Big Blokes BBQ committee members recently visited West Gippsland Healthcare Group to see the medical equipment they funded for aged care residents at Cooinda Lodge.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Big Blokes assist aged care
Baw Baw Big Blokes BBQ committee members Luke Patterson, Rob Hutchinson, Jamie Purcell and vice president Dean Addison with WGHG Cooinda manager Judith Allatt (centre) and the new patient sling hoist.
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