Can Bulldogs stay unbeaten?

Bunyip will be aiming to go 6-0 this Saturday when they take on the winless Ellinbank away from home.

by Davyd Reid

Bunyip will be favoured to maintain its unbeaten start to the season when it travels to take on Ellinbank this Saturday.

While the challenge of the better teams is yet to come, commencing next week with a match up against Trafalgar, the Bulldogs have shown vast improvement to take all before them this season.

They should have the talent to get over the line against a young Ellinbank side missing injured coach Brandon McDonald.

TRAFALGAR will look to further consolidate its spot in the top three, but could be tested by a vastly improved Catani outfit.

The Blues currently sit 3-2 with a healthy percentage.

Other than a lapse against the reigning premier, the Bloods have been in strong form.

Their first half blitz against premiership favourite Longwarry a fortnight ago demonstrates how potent they can be.

The Bloods should enter with favouritism at home.

LONGWARRY and NEERIM-NEERIM SOUTH will also look to further consolidate their positions.

Each have match-ups against sides just outside the top five, with the Crows travelling to take on sixth-placed Yarragon.

Victory will keep them among the leading pack.

The Cats host the eighth-placed Nilma-Darnum, whose percentage keeps them in touch following a strong start to the season.

While the Cats will be wary of the Bombers on the back of Nilma-Darnum’s recent drop off, they will enter understanding victory is important to keep in the top three race which brings with it the double chance.

Boasting the second-best percentage of the competition is strongly in their favour.

LANG LANG host Poowong with each side looking for a victory to boost confidence.

The young Magpies enter with two wins, with the rebuilding Tigers looking for their second win of the season.