Friday, 15 May 2026
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Education

Students lead the way for mental health

Students from Warragul Regional College (WRC) and Warragul District Specialist School, officially launched their Live4Life Program last week, organising a line-up of events to celebrate the occasion.

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by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Students lead the way for mental health
Warragul Regional College and the Warragul District Specialist School students make up The Crew who are Live4Life ambassadors and coordinate, design and deliver positive mental health promotion activities throughout the year.
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