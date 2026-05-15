Education Students lead the way for mental health Students from Warragul Regional College (WRC) and Warragul District Specialist School, officially launched their Live4Life Program last week, organising a line-up of events to celebrate the occasion. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published May 15, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Warragul Regional College and the Warragul District Specialist School students make up The Crew who are Live4Life ambassadors and coordinate, design and deliver positive mental health promotion activities throughout the year. Updated May 15, 2026 3:00 pm | a few seconds ago Link copied! Copy failed!