Club 88 donates to Drouin Primary

Michelle West (left) accepts a cheque for $1000 from Club 88 president Marilyn Lilja.

The wellbeing team at Drouin Primary School has received a $1000 boost from local volunteer group Club 88.

Club 88 president Marilyn Lilja recently visited the school to present the donation to wellbeing team member Michelle West.

The funds will be used to support families within the school community, including assistance with camp fees and the provision of basic hygiene supplies.

Michelle said the donation would make a meaningful difference for families doing it tough.

"In the current economic climate, many families in our community are under pressure," she said.

"This support will help ensure students can take part in activities such as school camps alongside their peers, while also easing the cost of essential items like shampoo, conditioner and deodorant."

She said the school was grateful for the ongoing support of local organisations.

"We are incredibly grateful to Club 88 for their support."