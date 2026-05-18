Police investigate female driver

Police are investigating an incident when a female driver failed to stop on police direction at the Warragul BP service station in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police saw a female driver in a light blue BA Ford Falcon at the service station at 2:40am. Police said checks revealed the number plates did not match the car, which was possibly linked to petrol thefts in the Leongatha area.

Police attempted to intercept the vehicle but alleged the driver took off at a fast speed, driving dangerously down Howitt St before entering the Princes Fwy and travelling east.

The female driver was described as about 20-years-old with a slim build and blue dyed hair with sections of dark regrowth. Police said she was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.