Arts and Culture Contemporary take on classic rock-opera Warragul Theatre Company is set to challenge opinions and wow audiences with outstanding vocal performances when "Jesus Christ Superstar" hits the West Gippsland Arts Centre later this month. by Bonnie Collings Published May 06, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Ready to wow audiences with their incredible vocal performances are Warragul Theatre Company principal cast members (from left) Adam Busico as Judas, Simon Fraser as Pontius Pilate, Daniel Lowe as Peter, Jonah van Stekelenburg as Jesus, John Black as Caiaphas, Tracey Rabl as Herod, Paul Lee as Annas and (front) Carla Gianinotti as Mary Magdalene.Photograph by ALYSSA FRITZLAFF Updated May 06, 2026 2:44 pm | 19 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!