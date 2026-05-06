Contemporary take on classic rock-opera

Ready to wow audiences with their incredible vocal performances are Warragul Theatre Company principal cast members (from left) Adam Busico as Judas, Simon Fraser as Pontius Pilate, Daniel Lowe as Peter, Jonah van Stekelenburg as Jesus, John Black as Caiaphas, Tracey Rabl as Herod, Paul Lee as Annas and (front) Carla Gianinotti as Mary Magdalene.Photograph by ALYSSA FRITZLAFF