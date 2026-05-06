Wednesday, 6 May 2026
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Arts and Culture

Contemporary take on classic rock-opera

Warragul Theatre Company is set to challenge opinions and wow audiences with outstanding vocal performances when "Jesus Christ Superstar" hits the West Gippsland Arts Centre later this month.

Bonnie Collings profile image
by Bonnie Collings
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Contemporary take on classic rock-opera
Ready to wow audiences with their incredible vocal performances are Warragul Theatre Company principal cast members (from left) Adam Busico as Judas, Simon Fraser as Pontius Pilate, Daniel Lowe as Peter, Jonah van Stekelenburg as Jesus, John Black as Caiaphas, Tracey Rabl as Herod, Paul Lee as Annas and (front) Carla Gianinotti as Mary Magdalene.Photograph by ALYSSA FRITZLAFF
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