Stars outshine Dusties

Garfield's Noah Rogers (right) kicks the Stars forward despite a lunging tackle from Warragul Industrials' Aaron Mitchell.

by Nicholas Duck

Super Stars.

Garfield have shocked the competition with one of the upsets of the year on Saturday, taking down the previously undefeated Warragul Industrials at home by 18 points.

After conceding the first two goals of the day, Garfield slammed home the next six amid a defensive masterclass performance that saw them utterly stifle the Dusties' usual free flowing ball movement, and from there they didn't look back.

A lacklustre fourth quarter saw the final score become a more flattering one for the visitors, but make no mistake – the 12.10 (82) to 9.10 (64) win was one of Garfield's finest showings in quite some time.

The win sees the Stars in fifth spot on the ladder on 3-2, the first time they've been on the positive side of the ledger this year.

The same relentless tackling and pressure that saw them trouble the reigning premiers a short while ago was well and truly on display again, leaving the Dusties completely short circuited as they struggled to move the ball with any fluidity.

Adding injury to insult for Warragul Industrials was the number of walking wounded by the game's end, with Goy Lok, Regan Awty and Boadie Motton all limping back into the rooms.

Stars coach Eddie Morris led from the front once again, winning the ball at will through the middle and punishing the visitors for paying him no mind early.

Ruck Ding Dieng continued to show why he's one of the competition's emerging superstars, winning plenty of hit outs and clunking marks all around the ground.

Jesse Wouters flourished in his role on Dusties danger man Mason McGarrity, keeping the livewire forward goalless for the first time this season.

Cooper Alger won plenty of the footy around the ground and Ben Tenace-Greenall booted three goals, while Dylan Gallasch put in his best effort yet in Garfield colours – much to the delight of the Stars' reserves players in the crowd.

For the Dusties Matt Herbert was again best on, doing his level best to drive his side out of defence even under pressure. He was even swung forward late, kicking two goals to give the Dusties some faint hope.

Will Gibson fought hard, as did forward Lachlan Bambridge, while defenders Kyan Willis and Tim Hancock were forced to deal with an onslaught of Stars inside 50s. Todd Beck rounded out the visitors' best on a difficult day.

The signs were there early that Garfield were here to play when they generated plenty of early chances for themselves.

After failing to take them, however, Bambridge and Gibson pounced to put the Dusties ahead.

From then on, however, things began to click for the Stars.

Will Pickering clunked a big mark close to goal to get the ball rolling and from there it just picked up momentum – and squashed the Dusties in the process.

James Freeman swung a beauty through from distance before Ben Tenace-Greenall put through two in a row. Pickering struck again and by the time Gallasch was handed a 50-metre penalty to bring him almost point blank, the Stars home crowd was roaring.

Having been handed a challenge at quarter time Warragul Industrials locked down in the second term, where both teams scored just one goal each.

The goal posts had plenty of say about that – don't be surprised if G. Post gets a few votes at the best and fairest.

Dusties coach Bob McCallum showed some love to his old Drouin teammate Morris, holding onto him at a stoppage and giving away a free, only to drag him in for a big hug from behind.

A few chances early in the third went begging for the Stars as they searched for a knockout blow until Josh Evans collected the footy and ran one in.

Jahmain Harrison snapped one through not long after and by then it was clear this was to be Garfield's day.

The Dusties, who just hadn't been able to get any run going all day, found some late consolation prizes in the fourth and at a couple of stages made things a little nervy, but Garfield held firm for a statement victory.

Speaking post-game, Morris said it was his club's best win since taking over as coach.

"Performance-wise, that was definitely it. The way we executed for the first three quarters, yeah we dropped off in that last but we settled. It was special, that's for sure," he said.

"We were just really strong getting forward and taking awya their space and their skill. There were times when they did get the ball through but it was a really good defensive effort."

Morris was especially happy with Garfield's ability to score, even without usual target Matt Rennie.

"I can feel the confidence in the group. I think it's more confidence in our younger players or role players, some of their efforts one on one were really good."

McCallum, meanwhile, was disappointed by the loss.

"I felt like the game was won defensively. They really stifled our ability go forward quickly and even get it over halfway at times. Whereas we allowed them to short chip quite easily which we identified pre-game but we just didn't defend it," he said.

"We felt like there was a fair bit of pressure from both sides but their seemed to take our game away which is unusual for us ... it's a cliche to say but it's probably the loss we needed to have."

Garfield will travel to face Dalyston this Saturday while Warragul Industrials will host Inverloch-Kongwak.