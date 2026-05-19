Pedestrian crossing for Bellbird Park

Baw Baw Shire councillors Ben Lucas and mayor Kate Wilson at the Bellbird Park crossing which will receive $100,000 for safety upgrades.

Drouin's bustling Bellbird Park sports precinct will receive a new safe and accessible raised pedestrian crossing following a $100,000 investment from the State Government.

The new raised pedestrian crossing and adjoining pathways are set for construction along Settlement Rd adjacent to the indoor sporting facility.

Once complete, the area will be safer for players, volunteers, supporters, spectators, and the community crossing the road during training sessions, weekend matches and major events and day to day use.

Baw Baw Shire mayor Kate Wilson welcomed the news to improve safety and accessibility at the popular sporting precinct.

"During peak sporting periods thousands of people visit Bellbird Park each week for footy, basketball, soccer, hockey and other sports, community events and activities. A new raised crossing will improve visibility for drivers, slow traffic in the area and provide a well-lit designated crossing point for pedestrians," Cr Wilson said.

Grant funding for the raised pedestrian crossing has been received following a successful application by council to the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) Local Government Grant Program reflecting a shared commitment to improve safety around community infrastructure.

West Ward Cr Ben Lucas, a key advocate for safety improvements at Bellbird Park, said locals and visitors would benefit hugely from a new well-lit designated crossing.

"It's a small win that will have a major impact. We know the area is busy, particularly on weekends when multiple games and training sessions are happening at once. This new crossing will give people a safe, clearly marked place to cross and provide greater peace of mind for parents, players and visitors," Cr Lucas said.

As part of broader safety improvement works, two additional smaller zebra crossings will be installed (at the entrance and exit of the indoor stadium car park). The car park will become a designated shared zone with a 10km/h speed limit. New streetlights will be installed along the pedestrian crossings, along with the relocation of the bus stop at the main entry from Settlement Rd.

Valued at $254,000, the balance of funds for all works will be provided by council through its capital works budget.

Construction is expected to begin towards the end of the year following development of detailed designs, which will be completed in consultation with Bellbird Park user groups and Public Transport Victoria in the coming weeks.