Bloods best Blues

Trafalgar's Liam Coulthard and Catani's Riley Miller wrestle for possession as Trafalgar's Danny Brewster (left) arrives to support.Photographs by JAKUB FABIJANSKI.

by Davyd Reid

Reigning premiers Neerim-Neerim South now boast the most impressive percentage in the competition after brushing aside Nilma-Darnum, 23-25 (163) to 8-6 (54).

The Bombers kept in touch early, entering the first change just 12-points adrift.

But weight of opportunities eventually won out after an early return of 3-7.

The Cats put through 20 goals across the remaining three quarters, with Chris Urie putting through seven majors.

Kody Wilson, Declan Bagot, Isaac Guy, Bailey George and Tyler Pratt were also prominent.

The Bombers were best served by Thomas Young, Thomas Ayama, Sage Tapner, Josh Bradley, Lucas Maffei and Ben Campbell.

SIX goals in the third quarter helped Trafalgar overcome a challenge from an improved Catani.

With the Blues holding a narrow four-point lead in a low scoring tussle to the long break, the Bloods made their move in a dominant third term on the way to winning 11-10 (76) to 7-5 (47).

Hardy Kenny, Liam Coulthard, Nick Caddy (three goals from the wing), Bradley Hoffmann, Ryan Dyke and Danny Brewster helped the Bloods lift.

Helping the Blues compete for most of the contest were Liam Hetherington, Luke McKenna, Chase Harris, Josh Stewart, Declan McFarlane and Adam Splatt.

FIVE goals to one in the first term ensured Lang Lang were never headed in victory over Poowong, 15-11 (101).

The Magpies won a torrid second term with two goals to one, but the Tigers otherwise had control on the way to a comfortable 39-point lead at the final change.

Six goals to one in the final term finished a strong performance for the Tigers.

Brendon Head, Matthew Thompson, Lachlan Barwick, Liam Casey, Kalin Parker and Mitch Davey helped Lang Lang to its second victory.

The Magpies were best served by Jett Blackwood, Thomas Sheedy, Bryce Broadmore, Bryce Riddell, Hayden Hessels and Joel Norton.

ONLY late goals prevented a 100-point plus margin in the match between Buln Buln and Nyora.

The Lyrebirds controlled the majority of the contest, with only two late goals to the Saints pulling the margin back to 99-points.

The Lyrebirds put through 17 of the first 18 goals on the way to winning 17-18 (120) to 3-3 (21).

Bailey Leatham dominated much of the contest before finishing forward to finish with three majors.

Sam Batson, Will Battley, Zach Mcmillan, Jake Pierrehumbert and Charles Kilmartin also were prominent.

The Saints were best served by Jarrod Stewart, Callum Mcniff, Tyler Kirkbride, Rory Pattison, Xavier Huet and Liam Anderson.