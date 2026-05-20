Call for hospital answers

Local politicians are continuing to take the State Government to task over their failure to deliver funding for a new West Gippsland Hospital, as was promised in 2022.

Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham questioned Minister for Health Infrastructure Melissa Horne in parliament last week, about why the government had broken its promise and when a new hospital would be delivered.

"It is a broken promise, the West Gippsland Hospital was committed to start in 2024, and it's still not started to this day. Is it a broken promise?" asked Mr Farnham.

Ms Horne rejected the premise that it was a broken promise, stating: "I have sat down with the Member of Narracan to explain the detailed planning that is going into the Warragul Hospital, because this is a complicated site."

"There is works proceeding and indeed with detailed planning and design. But also, acknowledging that the Warragul Hospital also needs an existing upgrade, which is why we've allocated $65 million in this year's budget for those hospital upgrades."

Ms Horne however failed to acknowledge that the $65 million would be shared between West Gippsland Hospital (WGH) and the Wonthaggi Hospital, and it was still unknown how much either facility would receive from the package.

Mr Farnham insisted on getting a clear-cut answer from Ms Horne.

"When will construction of the West Gippsland Hospital be completed?" he questioned.

Ms Horne failed to give an answer, reiterating her previous point, without elaborating.

"Work, detailed design and planning is underway, meanwhile we are investing and ensuring that the existing hospital has fit for purpose infrastructure as well."

With the exception of roof repairs to WGH's main building and maintenance to Cooinda Lodge, no further plans or works have been revealed for the hospital by the State Government.

Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath also fired off questions to the State Government in parliament last week.

"Last election in 2022, this government committed $290 to deliver stage two and three of the Wonthaggi Hospital and construction to "begin shortly". Four years later, not a single brick and demand in this area is rising," Ms Bath said.

"Let alone the West Gippsland Hospital debacle. It's a disgrace."

"Can the minister provide a clear and credible timeline for when the Wonthaggi stage two and three will be up and finished and when the mystifying loss of the West Gippsland Hospital - when is it going to be even started under this government?"

In a previous media release, Ms Bath said four years after Labor promised a combined $965 million for these critical regional hospital projects, there was still no funding for bricks and mortar or a timeline for delivery.

"It is an absolute farce that a four-year-old election commitment has been given mere peanuts - $3.69 million, or 5.6 per cent of what Labor promised to voters last election.

"The budget exposes Labor's neglect of regional healthcare - funding for the Wonthaggi Hospital medical imaging, pharmacy and pathology and temporary band aid fixes for the old Warragul Hospital won't be completed until 2030."