United smashes North Caulfield for six

Gippsland United's Xavier Nardone stops the run of North Caulfield Maccabi during United's big 6-0 win.

Gippsland United's senior men have produced their most commanding performance of the season on Sunday, storming to an emphatic 6-0 win over North Caulfield Maccabi.

In a polished team display, six different players found the back of the net as Gippsland controlled proceedings from start to finish.

Bayden Heusmann again proved a constant threat down the wing, while Alex Pop was dangerous throughout up top.

Heusmann and Pop were two of the goal scorers for the day, along with Sam Gatpan, Connor Dastey, Cooper Coleman and Brody Demagistris.

At the back, Mitch Jones and Riley Hamilton marshalled the defence superbly, ensuring the visitors were unable to gain any momentum.

The senior men controlled the contest from start to finish, dominating possession and creating chances throughout in an entertaining attacking display for the Gippsland faithful to enjoy.

The result sees United up to ninth on the table, now with the equal-third best goal difference in State League 2 Men's South-East.

Reserves

The reserve men also secured the points with a 3-2 victory, led by a brace from Charlie Cockell.

Gippsland appeared in complete control after racing to a 3-0 lead, however the opposition fought their way back into the contest with two late consolation goals in the final 15 minutes.

Despite the late pressure, the boys held firm to secure an important win.

This Saturday sees the men's sides travel away to face Dandenong South.

Senior women

The senior women had the week off and will return to action next round refreshed and ready for the challenge ahead.

Junior Boys Youth State League

The Gippsland boys travelled to Forest Hill to take on Nunawading City in another challenging round of Youth State League action.

Under 18s

The under 18s faced a difficult challenge against a strong Nunawading side, going down 8-1.

Despite the result, the group continued to compete throughout the match and will look to regroup quickly ahead of next week's fixture.

Under 16s

The under 16s were competitive throughout but fell narrowly 2-1 in a hard-fought contest.

Gippsland created opportunities across the match and remained in the contest until the final whistle, however were unable to find the equaliser.

Under 15s

The under 15s produced an impressive 4-2 victory in an entertaining contest.

Gippsland looked dangerous going forward throughout the match, creating a number of quality attacking opportunities while working hard defensively to maintain control of the game.

The result was a reward for the group's effort and attacking intent across the contest.

Under 14s

The under 14s produced a strong 4-0 win.

Jayden Ryan opened the scoring after latching onto a long clearance from goalkeeper Aryan Singh before calmly finishing one-on-one with the keeper.

Will Calabro added a second with a superb left-foot volley to give Gippsland a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Ryan added his second early in the second half following a flowing attacking move, before Yen Ruey sealed the result after capitalising on a loose goal kick.

Gippsland controlled the contest throughout to record an impressive away victory.

Under 13s

The under 13s saw their winning streak come to an end, falling 5-1 to a strong Nunawading outfit.

The match was competitive early before the home side broke through and gradually took control through quality build-up play and clinical finishing.

While disappointed with the result, the group will look to take valuable lessons from the match as part of their continued development.

Under 12s Pre-BYSL

The under 12s recorded a strong 4-1 home win over Bentleigh Greens.

After conceding early, Gippsland responded quickly with two goals in as many minutes to take control of the contest before adding further goals to secure an impressive victory.