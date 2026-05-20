Karter kraze hits the 'G

Karter Evans is surrounded by Gulls team mates as he kicks a goal on the MCG before Essendon's game against Fremantle. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos.

Just a week after kicking his first goal in junior football, Warragul's Karter Evans found himself booting one on a much bigger stage - the MCG.

The 11-year-old, who uses a wheelchair due to his cerebral palsy, was given the opportunity to snag a goal on the infamous ground on Sunday by his favourite team Essendon.

The club organised the magic moment before their match against Fremantle after hearing about the young footy fanatic's story.

Karter created headlines aplenty thanks to his debut for the Warragul Gulls last Saturday, where he took to the field for an unforgettable goal that quickly went viral online.

Some of his Gulls teammates joined him to recreate the moment and help him fulfil his dream of kicking a goal on Australia's most famous ground.

It's not the first time Karter has been welcomed by the Bombers, having visited them at training and entering the ground with them previously.