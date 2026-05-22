Reserves one-sided

Nilma Darnum captain Lucas Dalton celebrates a goal with teammate Alexander Stevenage in their under 18s win over Neerim-Neerim South.

The top five further consolidated their positions in another round of one-sided contests in Ellinbank District reserves.

Ellinbank overcame a slow start to comfortably account for Bunyip, 10-10 (70) to 5-3 (33).

Seven goals to two in the second half helped Neerim-Neerim South break away from Nilma-Darnum, prevailing 10-14 (74) to 4-5 (29).

A strong first and final term helped Trafalgar account for an otherwise competitive Catani, 12-11 (83) to 5-4 (34).

Longwarry controlled the contest against Yarragon, keeping the Panthers goalless on the way to winning 13-16 (94) to 0-2 (2).

Buln Buln had 10 goal scorers on the way to a big win over Nyora, 21-17 (143) to 2-1 (13).

Lang Lang thumped Poowong 23-15 (153) to 0-1 (1).

YARRAGON broke through for its first win of the under 18 season, comfortably accounting for Longwarry 15-10 (100) to 7-6 (48).

Cooper Healy booted five goals for the Panthers.

Other matches saw teams in the top five record comfortable victories.

Lang Lang prevailed over Poowong in a low scoring affair, 6-8 (44) to 2-5 (17). Ten goals to three after quarter time allowed Catani to overcome an early deficit to comfortably account for Trafalgar, 11-6 (72) to 5-9 (39).

Nilma-Darnum comfortably accounted for Neerim-Neerim South, 17-9 (111) to 7-4 (46).

The Bombers conceded five goals in the final term, but the damage had been done having built a mammoth 81-point advantage at the final change.

Six goals from captain Charlie Armour helped Ellinbank to a big win over Bunyip, 20-10 (130) to 1-3 (9).

SEPARATION continued in the under 16s competition with another round of comfortable margins.

Trafalgar comfortably accounted for Catani, despite the Blues winning the final term.

The Bloods won 12-7 (79) to 6-4 (40).

Yarragon led from start to finish in victory over Longwarry, 11-12 (78) to 4-4 (28).

Reigning premier Bunyip comfortably accounted for Ellinbank, 10-14 (74) to 1-2 (8).

Poowomg kept Lang Lang scoreless while spreading the load to put through 13-16 (94).

Nilma-Darnum brushed aside Neerim-Neerim South, prevailing 22-23 (155) to 0-1 (1).