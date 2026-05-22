Eagles end Bulldog streak

Ellinbank ended Bunyip's unbeaten start to the season on Saturday, beating the Bulldogs by six points.

by Davyd Reid

Returning personnel helped Ellinbank to its first victory of the season, holding on in an epic contest with the much-improved Bunyip.

Cambell Jolly, whose two final quarter goals helped his side over the line, and Connor Wilkins were two valuable returns from last year's line-up.

It only adds to further intrigue around their slow start among a season ravaged by injury thus far, Ellinbank holding firm late to hold on 8-9 (57) to 7-9 (51).

In a frenetic contested game, goals proved hard to come by, despite an Ellinbank surface that has this far held up well.

A long left foot goal had Ellinbank on the board early, only for a returning Max Hanks to regain the lead for the Bulldogs.

Consecutive goals to Reece Piper either side of the break, including a long bomb from 55-metres, opened the largest margin of the day.

The Eagles hit back with the next three majors to take the lead, Joel Armstrong putting through his first off his left before Michael Urie added consecutive goals, playing on quickly on each occasion.

Another shot from Armstrong straightened as Ellinbank regained the lead.

Urie added his third in similar fashion to his earlier goals, only for Brad Camelot to find space over the back and reduce the margin for Bunyip.

An accurate shot from Jack Grist saw the margin close to within two points.

Having been kept under wraps for most of the contest, Myles Wareham converted with a helicopter from a 45 degree angle to regain the lead for Bunyip.

Grist, Tahj Murphy, Ned Ashton, Wareham, Jack Blakey and Lenny Clark were helping the Bulldogs push towards victory.

Having been led by the likes of Armstrong, Jacob Walker, Wilkins, Damien Lawrence, Ryan Atherton and Logan Joyce, the Eagles weren't done with.

Enter the returning Cambell Jolly, who stepped up to ice the game for Ellinbank.

He found space over the back and then scored from a stoppage 20 metres from goal for the final two goals of the contest.

Bunyip had their opportunities, but scoreboard pressure saw them blaze away and play into the Eagles' hands.

Ellinbank retained territory to ultimately deny the Bulldogs.