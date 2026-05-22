Eagles out to bounce back

Ellinbank will be looking to make an impact in the EDFNL season despite starting the year with five straight losses.

Despite starting their season zero and five, much attention will turn to season 2025 finalist Ellinbank and how much they can bounce back from their slow start.

With Cambell Jolly and Connor Wilkins returning to the line-up, Ellinbank were able to hold off a vastly improved Bunyip to record their first victory of the season.

Speaking to SEN radio post-game, midfielder Ryan Atherton admitted the contest had been a grind, much like the early stages of the season.

"It was a hard grind, it was good to get it done and hopefully we can keep rolling," he said.

"It's been a battle every week, but we keep working.

"We know our structure works, and we keep working to get better each week."

With many young players getting opportunities over the opening rounds of the season, which has seen a difficult draw for the Eagles, injured coach Brandon McDonald hopes for more returning players.

The fixture now opens up for the Eagles, who will embark on coming matches against some of the lower ranked sides of 2025.

"Hopefully we start getting some back, we had another couple of injuries today," he said.

"We were unlucky not to win against Buln and Lang Lang.

"Two bad quarters against Longwarry and Neerim South really hurt.

"I said coming into this game we can't be 0-6, we need a win and hopefully get on a roll.

"When we get our best going, we know it stands up."