Wells' perfect 10 punishes Panthers

Ten goals to Longwarry forward Jason 'Jay' Wells lifted Longwarry to a big win over Yarragon.

A 10 goal masterclass from Jason Wells helped Longwarry regain top spot on the Ellinbank District football ladder.

Despite Darren Granger joining Ellinbank counterpart Brandon McDonald as a coach with a leg injury, the Crows had the talent to surpass the Panthers 11-16 (82) to 1-10 (16).

Missed opportunities again plagued the Panthers side, their only major coming through Toby McLean during time on in the third term after nine minor scores.

Wells kicked two goals in two minutes early in the first term in what was otherwise a grind.

Three goals in the second term opened a handy 34-point buffer at the long break.

Much of the third term remained a struggle as the Panthers shut down all other avenues to goal. The class of Wells would still shine through, adding another three goals to increase the lead to 45-points despite Yarragon breaking through courtesy of McLean.

Brayden Chandler, Riley Rundell, Cooper Brown, Tyler van der Heyden and Jack Muirhead were also prominent as the Crows headed towards victory.

Devin Pollock, McLean, Dean Kelly, Mitchell Cahill, Rhys Salter and Lachlan King were doing their best to help the Panthers restrict influence.

Wells would add a further two goals in the final term to have all 10 goals for the Crows approaching time on.

Jedd Serong finally broke the shackles to add a final goal in time on.