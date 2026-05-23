Recycle e-waste at local centres

Photo by banah / Unsplash

Residents can now recycle their e-waste after Baw Baw Shire Council received funding for two new recycling e-waste units.

Funded by the State Government, the units will be located at council's customer service centres at 33 Young St, Drouin and West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul and provide safe, secure and accessible drop-off points.

Loose batteries, mobile phones, cords and chargers and other small electrical items such as game controllers, electric toothbrushes, razors, digital cameras, small electronic toys, hair curlers and straighteners can be safely disposed of at the two sites. Light bulbs cannot be disposed of in these units – they can however be taken to a transfer station free of charge.

The project aims to reduce environmental and safety risks from loose batteries and embedded batteries.

Mayor Kate Wilson was enthusiastic about the new project.

"Illegal dumping of waste and improper disposal of batteries can lead to environmental harm and fires, and costs council tens of thousands of dollars each year in damage and removal.

"These units provide another convenient stream for residents to dispose of items that cannot go into regular waste or recycling. This is good news for our community," she said.

The units have been delivered under the Victorian government's circular economy plan, Recycling Victoria: a new economy.