Attempted theft of car

Police are investigating an attempted car theft at a house in Chaucer Way, Drouin on May 7.

Police allege a man attempted to access a locked vehicle that had been parked in the driveway of the house at 11pm.

The residents of the house were alerted to the incident the following morning after reviewing their CCTV footage.

The offender was described as wearing gloves, dark pants and runners and had a hooded jumper over his head.

Police urged community members to remember to lock up their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5623 7111.