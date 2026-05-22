Warragul man arrested
A 20-year-old Warragul man was arrested on Sunday night following an incident in Latrobe St, Warragul.
A 20-year-old Warragul man was arrested on Sunday night following an incident in Latrobe St, Warragul.
Police allege the offender was wanted on multiple offences including theft of alcohol from the Warragul Country Club last Wednesday, burglary and intentionally causing injury.
The offender faced Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court yesterday.
Police thanked the public for their assistance with this incident.