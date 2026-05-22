Learn about wastewater upgrades for Yarragon and Trafalgar

Trafalgar and Yarragon residents will have the opportunity to speak with Gippsland Water staff about major upgrades to the two towns' wastewater networks at the Yarragon Craft and Produce Market this weekend.

Community members can learn more about the upgrades and provide feedback and insights on their water and wastewater services, on Saturday, May 23.

The Factory Rd sewage pump station in Yarragon will be upgraded and a new 8.5-kilometre sewer main will be constructed to connect the site to the sewage pump station on Eight Mile Rd in Trafalgar.

The sewer pump station in Factory Rd is getting old and will struggle to handle the increasing volume of waste as more people move to the area. The pump station will have a larger capacity to cater for increased flows as Yarragon continues to grow.

Community members also will be able to sign up to the organisation's Sounding Board, where they receive invitations to engagement activities that guide future decisions and outcomes.