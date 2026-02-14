New leaders for Drouin

At the first whole school assembly of the year, Drouin Secondary College inducted its student leaders for 2026.

Jude Wilson, Hayley Waite, Tara Turner and Charlotte Cunningham have been officially inducted as Drouin Secondary College captains for 2026.

Following a comprehensive application process at the end of 2025, students were selected who have consistently displayed the college values of Achievement, Respect, Commitment and Community.

They also have met the college's expectations to the best of their ability and served as positive role models within the school community.

The 2026 student leadership team includes college captains, Student Representative Council (SRC) leaders, sub-school student leaders, college council representatives, house captains and sustainability leaders.

College captains Charlotte Cunningham, Tara Turner, Hayley Waite and Jude Wilson, are eager to make a real difference and play a part in continuing to build a school culture based on achievement, respect, commitment and community.

They are passionate about being a voice for their peers, advocating for student ideas, representing student interests, and helping ensure all members of the college feel included and valued.

Drouin Secondary College's student leaders are looking forward to the opportunities their roles will bring, such as representing the college at community events and mentoring younger students as they develop their own skills.