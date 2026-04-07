Yarragon Good Friday Appeal

Yarragon locals Bree and Maddi with Mel and Bec from the Trafalgar & District Community Bank at this year's Easter Egg Hunt, which raised over $2000, contributing to a whopping $61281.56 raised by the Yarragon community for the Good Friday Appeal.

The community of Yarragon raised a whopping $61,281.56 for the Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday appeal.

It was the community's biggest effort yet, raising $20,000 more than last year, and bringing the 12-year total to an incredible $428,557.97.

The funds go towards supporting unwell children at the RCH, and their families.

Many local businesses and individuals put in time, effort, and donations and organised events to help contribute to the appeal.

The Community Bank Trafalgar & District helped make this year's Easter egg hunt a huge success, with 160 children joining in the fun and more than $2000 was raised on the day.

Yarragon Lions Club Australia and the Lions on Mane Op Shop, Yarragon were major sponsors. The Yarragon Hotel raised $9500 throughout the year, Yarragon Bowls Club raised $2991, Yarragon Men's Shed raised $2500, and a local family with a daughter in the RCH raised more than $2300 through their photography business - With love, Maisie.

Many other local businesses donated items which were raffled and auctioned at the Monster Raffle drawn at the Yarragon Hotel over the weekend, contributing $18,588 to the final tally.

One of the main organisers of the appeal, Bree Wright, said she was speechless when they tallied the final amount.

"I was so surprised. I was thinking a few days before the Friday that it might start with a five. I couldn't speak when we realised how much it was."

"I was overcome with the amount of support we received, particularly with how tough everything is at the moment," Ms Wright said.

"We are so grateful to every single person who has supported, donated, volunteered, and shown up over the years, it simply wouldn't be possible without the support of everyone."