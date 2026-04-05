Veteran graves marked in Trafalgar

Three graves of World War I veterans at Trafalgar cemetery will receive markers to ensure their service and sacrifice will not be never forgotten.

Federal Member for Monash Mary Aldred announced Trafalgar Public Cemetery Trust (TPCT) would receive a $1720 grant through after a successful application to the Marking (First World War) Private Graves grants program.

The grant will fund markers for the unmarked private graves of Joseph Walter Hulley, Charles James Brache and James Thomas Speakman as a lasting tribute to their World War I service.

"This grant will ensure the resting place of three local Diggers are marked and their legacy preserved," Ms Aldred said. "They fought for us, and I commend Trafalgar Public Cemetery

Trust for fighting to ensure these courageous men are remembered with the respect they deserve."

Joseph Walter Hulley was born in Thornton in 1980. A farmer, he enlisted to serve in WWI at the age of 35. He is buried alongside younger brother William Thomas Hulley, who also served in WWI.

Charles Jacob Brache was born in 1890. At age 25, the labourer from Moe enlisted, serving in the 60th battalion. Charles died in 1954.

James Thomas Speakman was born in Walhalla in 1891. At age 23, the bridge and construction worker enlisted, serving in the 46th battalion. He later served in the Citizen Military Services (CMS) during World War II.

TPCT secretary Howard Jones welcomed the grant.

"We would like to see all our unmarked graves marked. We rely on community donations, we rely on grants to fund that sort of work," he said.

The project is one of several initiatives underway at Trafalgar cemetery to recognise veterans.

The trust, collaborating with Trafalgar-Thorpdale RSL, will soon place national flags at graves of veterans ahead of Anzac Day. In its second year, the installation of Australian flags - as well as some New Zealand and United Kingdom flags - will act as a visual reminder of their service.