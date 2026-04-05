Stars light up Warragul

Gippsland Stars championship team goal attack and Drouin local Stacie Gardiner is welcomed onto the court before the Stars' match against Southern Saints. Photograph courtesy of Gippsland Stars.

A sell-out crowd was on deck at the Warragul Leisure Centre on Sunday to cheer on the Gippsland Stars as some of the best netballers the area has to offer hit the court.

The Stars were supported by a vocal crowd as they took on the Southern Saints in the Victorian Netball League championship, 23 and under and reserves divisions.

Kids and adults alike lined the side of the court one to get a glimpse of their favourite players in action, with plenty in attendance cheering on their family and friends who live locally.

Locals in the championship game included Drouin's Stacie Gardiner and Longwarry's Akayla Peterson, while in the 23 and Under Drouin's Lainey Downie featured in wing defence.

It was the second time the Stars have played in Gippsland following a trip to Traralgon in round one.

The Stars ultimately took home a win in the reserves 48-46 while going down in the championship (54-56) and 23 and under (49-54) matches.

Gippsland Stars will return to the region in June when they face Hawks Netball Club at the Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium.