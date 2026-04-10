Pickleball champs

The Pickle Power team of Leoni Beanie, Sheryrn Linton, Bri Scammell and Shane Morgan were silver medalists.



The finals for the Warragul Indoor Pickleball summer competition were played on Thursday night at the Warragul Badminton Stadium.

Day Dinkers, consisting of team members Clare Duggan, Chris Higgs, Grace Proctor and Cathryn Thorpe, and Pickle Legends, with Bri Scammell Shane Morgan, Sheryrn Linton and Leoni Beanie, played off for gold and silver.

Day Dinkers won the gold and Pickle Power were the silver winners, the score 10/129 to 2/71.

Day Dinkers had the edge all night as they had sat on top of the ladder all season except for round one. However, Pickle Legends fought hard all night, and some tough rallies were played which, for the spectators, was great to watch.

Results.

Clare and Chris def. Bri and Shane 11/3 11/9, Grace and Cat def. Sheryrn and Leonie 11/1 11/7 , Clare and Grace one game all to Bri and Sheryrn 10/11 11/5, Chris and Cat def. Shane and Leonie 11/3 11/2, Clare and Cat def. Bri and Leonie 11/9 11/6, Chris and Grace one game all against Shane and Sheryrn 11/5 1/11.

The playoff for bronze was between Dink A Head and Pickle Power.

Leading up to the finals Dink A Head fought hard to even make the final four and just made it in the final round.

It was a tough match, with games see-sawing between the two teams. The result could not have been closer with Dink A Head just overcoming Pickle Power six games all and 103 aces to 100 aces.

Team members for Dink A Head were Graeme Higgs, Chris Brown, Lisa Bloxidge and Charlie Hamilton. Team members of Pickle Power were Giselle Michau-Hyde, Nic Willis, Kylie Henderson and Bec Brown.

Results.

Graeme and Chris def, Giselle and Nic 11/5 11/2, Lisa and Charlie one game all against Kylie and Bec 11/6 2/11, Graeme and Lisa one game each against Giselle and Kylie 8/11 11/9, Chris and Charlie lost to Nic and Bec 6/11 7/11, Graeme and Charlie def. Giselle and Bec 11/7 11/4, Chris and Lisa lost to Nic and Kylie 8/11 6/11.

At the completion of the team's presentation, two special fun awards were given to Glenda Scammell and Shane Morgan. Two most improved players were also announced with those awards given to Bri Scammel and Myles Lyons-Mills.

Congratulations to all players and to all the other team members that played in the summer competition.

The next competition will commence on Sunday 12 April. Teams have already been selected, and teams will consist of five players each.

A reminder that social hitting is on Tuesdays. Advanced players are from 12.30pm onwards and intermediate and beginners from 1.30-3pm. Friday's two sessions are 10.30am-12.30pm and 1-3 pm



