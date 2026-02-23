Online program helps manage farm risks

Agriculture Victoria is encouraging farm business owners and managers to take part in a free online business program.

Agriculture Victoria is encouraging farm business owners and managers to take part in a free online business program.

Agriculture Victoria project leader Kit Duncan-Jones said the program supported farmers to build on their knowledge and skills, strengthening their farm business to better manage the risks associated with a variable climate.

The online program will run on Wednesdays, starting on February 24 at noon, over six weeks. It is suitable for livestock, grains, mixed farmers, horticulturalists and apiarists.

Mr Duncan-Jones said past programs had been well-received by participants, who finished with new practical knowledge, tools, and renewed confidence to strengthen their farm businesses.

"Participants will improve their skills and knowledge to better prepare for and manage risk, adapt to change and strengthen their farm businesses.

"The program helps farmers set and achieve their business goals and is suitable for new and young farmers, as well as those with many years of experience," he said.

The program will be delivered over five interactive sessions focused on key farm management topics, including:

Risk identification, strategic planning and business goal setting;

Financial management, budgeting and profitable decision making;

Climate risk and natural resource management;

Workforce management, succession planning and farm safety; and,

Business planning.

As part of completing the program, participants will be encouraged to develop a farm business plan with an opportunity for a one-on-one review session with an experienced farm management consultant.

Mr Duncan-Jones said participants would be supported by Agriculture Victoria staff and farm business consultants Rural People Co.

"Delivering the program online means farmers can participate from anywhere in the state, in the comfort of their own home and without the time commitment of travel.

"If you're a farmer looking to strengthen your farm business, build resilience to drought and climate variability, and set your farm up for long term success, this program is for you," he said.

To register your interest, complete the short survey at: https://forms.office.com/r/zaZikVpmM9

For more information about the Online Farm Business Program and the Future Drought Fund go to: https://agriculture.vic.gov.au/farmmanagement/prepare/farm-business-resilience-program