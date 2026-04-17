Jersey fair returns with strong showing

Supporting the 64th Central Gippsland Jersey Breeders Club fair at Logan Park recently are (from left) Fletcher Robinson, Elly Simms, Ben Pedretti andBrian Leslie.

The Central Gippsland Jersey Breeders Club held its 64th Jersey Fair at the Warragul Showgrounds recently, drawing exhibitors from across Victoria and southern New South Wales for one of the region's key dairy events.

Warm autumn conditions and a crowd of close to 100 people provided a fitting backdrop, with a strong line-up of cattle presented across the day's classes.

Competition was tight throughout, with consistent quality evident across both heifer and cow sections.

Judge Simon Tognola said the depth of the field was a standout feature. "There was real depth right through the classes," he said. "The quality at the top end was outstanding, but what impressed me was how consistent it was across the board."

Top honours went to Froglands Casino Victoria, exhibited by B. Pedretti and K. Blizzard, which was awarded the Russ Carroll Memorial Supreme Champion Exhibit.

The Northern Victorian exhibitors also claimed the senior champion cow and intermediate champion awards.

During presentations, Reece Attenborough from the breeder's club praised the performance of the visiting exhibitors.

"They travelled all the way down from Northern Victoria and put on an incredible show," he said. "They entered three and won at least three of the four classes, including intermediate champion and senior champion."

Mr Attenborough said the overall standard had been strong across the program. "I think the depth has been great from top to bottom of the classes," he said.

Mr Attenborough also thanked the sponsors and crowd for their contribution. "The support we have is just unbelievable."

This year also saw the introduction of youth showmanship classes on the evening before the main event. "We feel this new format helps shine a light on the youth as we look to build on this in years to come," Mr Attenborough said.

Results:

Russ Carroll memorial supreme champion exhibit - Froglands Casino Victoria exhibited by Ben Pedretti and K. Blizzard

Senior champion cow - Cherrylock Dreaming of Olives exhibited by Ben Pedretti and K. Blizzard

Vic Wallace Memorial best udder - Froglands Casino Victoria exhibited by Ben Pedretti & K. Blizzard

Intermediate champion - Froglands Casino Victoria, exhibited by Ben Pedretti and K. Blizzard

Junior champion heifer - Tanjil Miss Bridgette - ET exhibited by Luke Randle