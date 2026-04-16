Double delight for Dusties

Warragul Industrials' Monai Porykali works her way through a tackle.Photographs by AMANDA EMARY.

Warragul Industrials have enjoyed a perfect start to their Mornington Peninsula Football Netball League campaign in both the seniors and reserves after two dominant wins against Bonbeach on Saturday.

Both sides had to work their way through some terrible weather at Western Park's second oval as they each recorded scores above 100 points, the seniors winning 15.13 (103) to 0.2 (2) and the reserves 15.14 (104 to 1.1 (7).

After a preseason totalling 35 sessions, the Dusties seniors ran out with several new recruits for the 2026 season, those being Elaina Domalga (ex-Gippsland Power and Darebin VFLW), Tayla Hoiberg-Cox (ex-Tasmanian Talent League player), Shae Langley (ex-Gippsland Power) and Lilly Leighton (ex-Dusties youth player and now Collingwood VFLW).

Having Leighton join the senior side was a great reminder of the very strong youth girls program at the club.

The Bonbeach side looked good early and took the game up to the Dusties team in the first 10 minutes. However, after this the home side team started to gain momentum as the half-backline, led by Lily Van Berkel, pressed up the ground and refused to let anything past them.

The Dusties midfielders worked themselves into the game and were dominant from then on.

Up forward there was plenty of movement and pressure. Kaitlyn Carew was dominant inside 50, kicking five goals for the day.

The relentless pressure from the Dusties caused the scoreboard to blow out by the end of the game. To Bonbeach's credit, they kept running and working hard until the final siren.

A real highlight of the day was the Dusties' ball movement. Despite the constant rain there were several times when the ball was controlled all the way from the backline through kicking and marking to a scoring opportunity inside 50.

Another highlight was the contribution of the team's debutants, who all performed well in difficult conditions.

The club also had the opportunity for American recruit Indigo Ao to play a few minutes each quarter to get a feel for the pace of Division One football. She performed very well and showed she will be a great asset to the side throughout the season.

Next week the Dusties play Frankston at Kinetic Stadium. Frankston have recruited heavily and also had a big win in round one.

Prior to the senior game the reserves have made a powerful opening statement to their season, dismantling Bonbeach by a commanding 97 points in their first hit-out.

From the very first bounce, the Dusties asserted their authority, with the captain leading superbly in the ruck.

Kristy Mason's dominance gave midfielders Natarsha Sanders, Lily Baldwin and Indigo Ao first use of the football at centre clearances, setting the tone for a one-sided contest.

The control continued to build throughout the opening half, with experienced campaigners Carlee Maher and Jess Kemp instrumental across the ground. Linking seamlessly from half back to half forward, the veteran duo helped drive repeat forward entries and maintain relentless pressure on Bonbeach's defence.

By half time, the result was effectively beyond doubt, with Warragul Industrials holding a commanding lead built on contested ball dominance and disciplined ball movement.

The second half saw more of the same, as the Dusties tightened their grip around stoppages and continued to dictate play. This midfield ascendancy provided forwards Melinda Lewis and Nikia Webber with ample opportunities in front of goal.

Lewis delivered a standout performance, finishing with a career-best seven goals in a display of composure and accuracy.

Webber was equally impressive, booting three goals and contributing numerous assists, firmly putting her name forward for a return to the senior side under coach Scott Armour.

The emphatic win provides a significant confidence boost for the group as they prepare for a tougher challenge next weekend, travelling to Frankston to face a likely sterner opponent