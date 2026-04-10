Strong results in 50th steer trial

Third prize winner in the combined weight gain and carcass award was Wonyip Park of Yea. John Archibald (right) of Wonyip Park accepted the award from Rob Radford (centre) of sponsor Radfords Meats and Lardner Park chairman Joe Brady (left).

Fifty pairs of steers marked the 50th anniversary of the Lardner Park steer trial in 2025 with results announced at a special presentation event during Farm World recently.

Angus and Angus cross steers dominated the 2025 Lardner Park steer trial, taking out the awards in all classes.

Thirty-five beef producers were represented in the 50th steer trial with 100 steers inducted onto the Lardner Park property in June last year.

One steer was removed from the trial. The second steer of that pair remained running with the mob but was ineligible due to it being a paired trial.There were five weighing dates throughout the steer trial allowing for cattle to be assessed for their live weight gain and carcass performance.

Black Angus cross, Angus and Speckle Park Cross Angus steers took out first, second and third respectively in the combined weight gain and carcass awards with the top award won by Tim Stokes of Karn Station, Benalla with a score of 225.92 points.

Second place was Damian Britt of Featherstone Angus Stud at Crossover with 223.49 points and third was John Archibald of Wonyip Park, Yea with 220.60 points.

Damian Britt also took out the highest weight gain pair class with his Angus steers and an average daily weight gain of 1.58 kilograms per day.

Angus steers entered by Kris Barnett of Bungeeltap Pastoral, Glenhope took out both the highest carcass score as a pair class and highest eating quality class.

Average carcass weight for the steers entered in the 2025 competition was 257.2kg, compared to 259.5kg in the 2024 competition. Seven steers were outside the specifications for carcass weight - six were below the 220kg carcass weight target while one steer was above the upper limit of 330kg.

Three steers received no eating quality points due to missing Meat Standards Australia (MSA) grading, failing on pH and meat colour.

The average weight gain performance 1.26 kilograms live weight per day, compared to 1.24 the previous year.

Individual steer live weight gains averaged over the trial period ranged from 720 grams per day to 1.94 kilograms live weight per day.

The top averaged weight gain for a pair of steers was 1.6955 kg live weight per day, a pair of Hereford steers from Tarwin Poll Herefords. However the pair was ineligible for the highest weight gain award because one steer of the pair fell outside the carcass specifications, weighing in 9.5kg too heavy.

With cattle managed under independently controlled grazing conditions, the trial provides valuable information on the growth and carcass quality of the steers entered.

It enables everyone involved in the trial to gain an improved understanding of live steer assessment, market requirements and the impact of feed quality on the growth and fattening ability of the stock.

To minimise the risk of steers finishing either below or above the target carcass weight, a recommended entry weight of 280kg to 385kg live weight was set.

Cattle were inducted onto the property on June 12 last year and after a settling in period, the steer trial began on June 17.

Cattle were weighed five times throughout the trial period before their final weighing on November 15.

They were held at pasture on the property over the weekend to allow them to settle post weighing and viewing, reducing any stress impacts on the carcass. They were turned off and sent to the abattoir on November 18.

Cattle had to meet the following specifications for the standard domestic trade when they were turned off:

Hot standard carcass weight - 220kg to 330kg; fat range (P8) - 4mm to 14mm

Carcasses were graded at JBS Australia Pty Ltd's Brooklyn processing plant on behalf of Coles. The national MSA grading system was used to assess carcasses in the competition.