Creating tools for healthy workplaces

Baw Baw Big Blokes Barbecue vice president Dean Addison (left) and president Jamie Power (right) support the Health Heads in Workplaces event presented by Mindfull Aus' Matt Runnalls and guest speaker Lachlan Stuart (second right).

Building mental resilience and maintaining strong connections among staff was the focus of a Healthy Heads in Workplaces event hosted by Mindfull Aus.

Sponsored by the fundraising efforts of the Baw Baw Big Blokes Barbecue, about 130 people - including trades and construction, retail and service providers - came together with a common focus to better understand the benefits of "healthy heads" in the workplace.

Presented by Mindfull Aus chief executive officer and founder Matt Runnalls, the session focussed on creating supportive connections among staff and "filling your cup."

Matt said data suggested one in five employees were not mentally present at work on any given day.

"Your best decisions happen when you're in a calm, clear and connected state of mind," he said.

Participants were encouraged to finish each day with two questions:

What am I proud of today?

What do I need to let go of when I leave work each day?

Matt encouraged people to use the 90 second rule when faced with pressure - don't react for 90 seconds - pause, understand the emotion and respond.

He said workplace stress was often eased with a "micro recovery" - a commitment everyday to go for a walk, have lunch away from your desk or go outside for five minutes.

Guest speaker, life performance coach Lachlan Stuart, spoke about his personal struggles with mental health and how to develop the tools to build mental resilience.

The first person in history to run 58 marathons in 58 days across 50 US states and eight Australian states, Lachlan detailed the remarkable journey of how he brought an idea to life, the struggles to achieve the daily goal and the person he discovered during the challenge.

A former rugby player, he chased the dream of professional sport to France when he was 19-years-old. "I had everything but I threw it away because I couldn't handle the pressure."

He turned to excessive alcohol and drug use and his life spiralled, until he took control.

A major turning point was when he was living in America with his wife Amy who was pursuing her music career. Lachlan needed a challenge.

He decided to take on the 50 States Marathon Challenge - plus more, an additional eight states in Australia. His achievement came because of the goal and standards he set in advance, the choices he made and the wins he celebrated.

"Pressure without a goal will lead to burning out. Setting a goal is signing a contract to face adversity.

"You can't always choose the pressure but you can always choose your response and that choice defines the outcome," he said.

For Lachlan, setting the standards allowed him to focus on his goal within boundaries and the standards he wasn't prepared to compromise.

The marathon delivered challenges Lachlan didn't foresee. Walking away would have been easy but he turned it around, built resilience and focussed on the goal.

He said it was important to embrace the power of small wins.

"Momentum builds confidence which grows your ability to take risks.

"Share your goals so you are accountable, so you can share your wins," he said.

Lachlan has written a book "States of Mind" and also leads a podcast the Man That Can. A documentary of his gruelling 58 marathons will be released in July.