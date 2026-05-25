Jobs on the line

Baw Baw Shire Council has initiated a proposed organisational restructure which may result in a number of positions made redundant.

by Courtney O'Brien

Baw Baw Shire Council has initiated a proposed organisational restructure which may result in a number of positions made redundant.

Information provided to The Gazette indicated 12 positions are in question under the proposal, including a number of senior management roles.

While council's draft budget 2026/27 forecast employee positions to reduce 11.4 by 2027/28, potential cuts under the current restructure are in addition to the projected figures.

"The staff numbers in the draft budget 26/27 reflect the current organisational structure. The 11.4 reduction includes a number of positions that are on fixed term contracts, grant-funded positions and positions approved on a temporary basis to deliver key projects and initiatives.

"Staffing changes such as these are a normal part of council operations and are an expected aspect of council workforce management," said Baw Baw Shire's interim chief executive officer Sally Jones.

Ms Jones confirmed the shire was undertaking an organisational restructure and a consultation period with all staff was currently underway on some proposed changes.

She said staff directly affected were informed last week and were being supported through the process.

"The restructure is part of Baw Baw Shire's ongoing work to strengthen how we operate, enhance collaboration across teams, and ensure our resources are aligned with our strategic priorities," Ms Jones said.

"All formal feedback will be considered, and we anticipate the final structure will be announced to all staff in late June. The proposed new organisational structure will take effect from 1 August 2026."

Ms Jones also confirmed that Tilla Buden, who was appointed the new chief executive officer in September 2025, but who has been on leave for the treatment and recovery of breast cancer, had been involved in the process.

"Tilla has been actively involved in these discussions over recent months. Tilla has commenced a transition to work on a part time basis and will step into the chief executive officer role at Baw Baw Shire Council from 13 July.

"As this remains active and ongoing and is currently a proposal only, it would be inappropriate to comment further while consultation with all staff is underway."

Ms Jones stated there would be no changes to any service delivery for the community during the organisational restructure process.