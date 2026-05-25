Stolen laptop returned

A 35-year-old Somerville man was arrested on Thursday in relation to a laptop that was stolen from TAFE Gippsland in Queen St, Warragul, last month.

Police allege the offender walked into the TAFE building off the street, went into an unoccupied room and took the laptop.

Using CCTV footage, Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives identified the alleged offender.

He returned the laptop to Warragul Police station where he was arrested on Thursday afternoon. He will face the Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on September 8.