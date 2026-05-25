Teen arrested

A 15-year-old Warragul boy was arrested in relation to two incidents in Drouin last week.

The first occurred at the Drouin Railway Station on Monday, May 11 at about 5:45pm. Police allege three males, and a female approached a 16-year-old boy on a train at Drouin Railway Station, where he was struck with a baton.

The alleged offenders left the scene and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with several offences relating to the incident.

The next day, the same offender was allegedly involved in an brawl at Drouin McDonald's at around 1:30pm. Police allege the offender was armed with a baton. A 14-year-old male victim required medical attention after the incident.

The alleged offender was arrested by Drouin Police at the Drouin Recreation Reserve shortly after the incident and charged with recklessly causing serious injury and other assault related offences. He will appear at Children's Court in August.

