Trafalgar petrol theft

Police are investigating a petrol drive-off at a Trafalgar service station on May 6.

At 8:30pm, police allege a white Nissan utility bearing expired registration plates "ZYG765" entered the Shell Reddy Express service station before filling up with 68 litres of unleaded fuel valued at $119.

Police allege the utility left the service station without making any attempt to pay for the fuel.

Police said multiple people were observed in the vehicle. The person filling up was described as wearing all black clothing with a hood concealing their face.

Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.