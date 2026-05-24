Sunday, 24 May 2026
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Car stolen from station car park

Police are encouraging motorists to consider fitting anti-theft devices when parking their cars, after another car was stolen from the Warragul Railway Station car park last Sunday.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Car stolen from station car park

Police are encouraging motorists to consider fitting anti-theft devices when parking their cars, after another car was stolen from the Warragul Railway Station car park last Sunday.
Between 11:40am and 6:15pm, police allege a brown 2017 Subaru Outback with the registration "1KF3CU" was stolen from the car park. Police said the car had been left locked and offenders gained access by smashing a window.
Police warned that thieves weren't afraid to use force to steal cars and encouraged community members to keep any valuables out of sight and consider using anti-theft devices like steering wheel locks.

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