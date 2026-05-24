Tools stolen

Tools valued at $100,000 were reported stolen from a white Toyota Hilux utility that had been parked in the Warragul Bunnings car park on May 6.

Police said the victim parked the utility at the entrance of Bunnings at around 7:45pm before entering the store. When returning to the car, the victim noticed items from the toolbox in the tray were missing, including a laser level, batteries, chargers and Milwaukee branded tools.

Police said the toolbox had been left unlocked.

CCTV footage revealed two men leaving the scene at the time in a silver car. Police are interested in speaking with these men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.