Netball nails season

Celebrating the end of another season are WDNA executive committee - Kylie Sharp, Rob Birks, Bec Baxter, Karen Romano, John Versteden, John Maye, Sophie Cook and Meaghan Romano.

The Warragul and District Netball Association (WDNA) has celebrated another highly successful summer competition, with strong participation across all age groups and a continued focus on delivering high-quality netball experiences for the local community.

The 2025-26 season saw 114 teams take to the courts, with more than 1100 individual player registrations.

Junior players made up two thirds of participants, highlighting the strength of the association's development pathway, with the remaining one third representing senior competition.

The WDNA continues to welcome both female and male players across all eligible age groups as it aims to provide an inclusive environment,

The 13-week season concluded with a competitive finals series, supported by a dedicated workforce of more than 100 umpires, 10 umpire mentors and 14 court supervisors.

Behind the scenes, this effort is led by the WDNA executive and committee, who are responsible for planning and coordinating all aspects of the competition, including grading, scheduling, registrations and governance.

Their leadership ensures the competition operates smoothly, safely and to a consistently high standard, reinforcing the association's reputation as a well-run and community-focused organisation.

WDNA president Karen Romano said the season reflects the sssociation's broader vision of bringing the community together through netball in a safe, inclusive and family-friendly environment.

"Our focus is not only on participation, but on creating a positive and well-managed environment where players, coaches, umpires and volunteers can all develop and thrive," she said.

This commitment is underpinned by the sssociation's strategic priorities, which focus on attracting and retaining members, delivering high-quality competitions and development opportunities, strengthening community partnerships, and planning for sustainable growth.

The sssociation also continues to invest in its youngest participants through the NetSetGO program, with 47 children aged five to seven currently engaged in skill-based sessions. This program plays a critical role in building confidence, fundamental skills and a lifelong connection to the game.

The WDNA acknowledged the significant contribution of volunteers, coaches, team managers and parents who support players each week. From coordinating teams and managing logistics to encouraging players on the sidelines, the association said their commitment is essential to creating the positive and inclusive environment that defines the association.

Grand final results

13 and under mixed

Division 3: Poowong FNC defeated Warranor Amethyst, 26-18. Best on court: Miley Mason (Poowong FNC)

Division 2: Yarragon FNC defeated STJ Jokers, 31-18. Best on court: Amelie Brown (Yarragon FNC)

Division 1: Pink Power defeated Strikers, 22-13. Best on court: Amayah Dedigama (Pink Power)

15 and under mixed

Division 3: Pink Chillalugs defeated Goalgetters, 24-17. Best on court: Harry Savage (Pink Chillalugs)

Division 2: Pink Power defeated Nothing But Net 15, 22-18. Best on court: Milla Dent (Pink Power)

Division 1: Starfish defeated Blue Monkeys, 35-25. Best on court: Tahila Morel (Starfish)

17 and under female

Division 1: Neerim defeated Nothing But Net 17, 31-25. Best on court: Charlotte Muir (Neerim)

17 and under mixed

Division 2: Turkeys defeated Air Ballers, 18-12. Best on court: Joshua Upston (Turkeys)

Division 1: Jets defeated Frisky Flamingoes, 44-21. Best on court: Miley Warde (Jets)

Open female

Division 3: The Misfits defeated Vicious and Delicious, 31-24. Best on court: Mel Tapner (The Misfits)

Division 2: Stars defeated Garfield Old Stars, 31-27. Best on court: Emmersyn Honan (Stars)

Division 1: Hot Dogs defeated Ex Birds, 31-28. Best on court: Ally Johnson (Hot Dogs)

Open mixed

Division 1: Dr WOC defeated Running on Empty, 31-26. Best on court: Mitchell Tielen (Dr WOC)

The WDNA is now preparing for its 2026 winter competition, with registrations open until 15 April. The season will commence on Monday 27 April at the Burke St Netball Precinct in Warragul.

Teams are invited to enter across all junior and senior age groups, with competitions continuing to be delivered in a structured, inclusive and well-supported environment. Players, teams or individuals seeking a team are encouraged to register via Netball Connect or visit the association website for further details.

For more information or to register, visit wdna3820.com.