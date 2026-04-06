Mixed fours champs

Above: Warragul Bowling Club president Janette Gallasch congratulates mixed fours winners Wayne Arnold, Lisa Arnold, Jolene Laukens and Vinnie McIllwain.Right: The runners-up were Peter Gallasch, Binny Slate, Bianca Sheehan, and Daniel Sheehan.

Warragul Bowling Club held a very successful mixed fours tournament recently.

Fourteen teams took part with players coming from Dandenong Club, Waverley, Berwick, Willow Lodge, Upwey Tecoma, Yallourn North, Warburton, Lilydale, Mitcham, Traralgon, Boolarra, Newborough and Warragul.

The teams played three games of two bowl fours and enjoyed a delicious lunch in the middle. There were only two three game winners on the day.

Overall winners were the Traralgon/Boolarra/Newborough team of Jolene Laukens (s), Vinnie McIllwain, Lisa Arnold and Wayne Arnold with three wins and +34.

Runners-up were the Warragul team of Bianca Sheehan (s), Peter Gallasch, Daniel Sheehan and Binny Slate with three wins and +23.

Third place went to Mat Stoessiger's team from Warburton with two wins and +9.

Best game went to David Bloom's team from Upwey Tecoma/Dandenong Club with 16 shots up.